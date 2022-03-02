Russian NHL star Ovechkin takes heat over Putin support

Washington Capitals captain faces criticism for not speaking out against Russian president

An innocent athlete placed in an impossible position?

Or a craven apologist for a brutal authoritarian strongman?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left National Hockey League superstar Alex Ovechkin struggling to defend his long record of support for Vladimir Putin as Russian athletes face mounting calls to be cast into the sporting wilderness.

The Stanley Cup-winning Washington Capitals captain — a beloved figure amongst sports fans in the US capital where he has played for the past 17 years — finds himself in the eye of a geopolitical storm since Russia launched its military action against Ukraine last weekend.

Ovechkin has been an enthusiastic and vocal supporter of Putin over the years, even going so far as to launch a website called "PutinTeam" in 2017 which urged compatriots to unite behind the Russian leader.

"I have never hidden my attitude towards our president, always supporting him," Ovechkin wrote at the time.

"I am confident that there are many of us, supporting Vladimir Putin. So let's unite and show everyone a united and strong Russia!"

Ovechkin's Instagram feed carries several photos of Putin. As of Tuesday, Ovechkin's profile picture on the social media account is a photo of him with the Russian leader, an avid ice hockey fan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498293668721143812 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

But that full-throated endorsement of Putin is haunting Ovechkin as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered global outrage and a cascade of economic, diplomatic, and sporting sanctions.

In an uncomfortable press conference last Friday, Ovechkin made a plea for "peace" but pointedly did not criticize Putin.

"Please, no more war," Ovechkin said. "It doesn't matter who is in the war - Russia, Ukraine, different countries - I think we have to live in peace and a great world."

Several commentators characterized Ovechkin's remarks as "mealy-mouthed," arguing that as one of the highest-profile Russian athletes in the world, his voice could influence change.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498369234530938881 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ovechkin's supporters however pointed out that any criticism of Putin would be fraught with risk for an athlete who still has family members in Russia.

The NHL said Monday it was suspending its business links with Russia, while simultaneously offering support to its contingent of players from Russia.

"We remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL clubs, and not on behalf of Russia," the league said.

"We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position."