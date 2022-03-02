Abramovich puts Chelsea soccer club up for sale as calls for sanctions grow

'In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club,' says Abramovich

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said Wednesday he would sell Chelsea Football Club 19 years after buying it, promising to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

This comes amid calls for Abramovich to be hit with sanctions following Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

He said in a statement that a sale was in the best interests of the reigning European and world soccer champions.

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners," he said, according to Reuters.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1499086773326172165 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He said he would not ask for loans he made to the Premier League club to be repaid to him and the sale would not be fast-tracked. The loans are reported to be a total of $2 billion.

Abramovich told his aides to set up a charitable foundation which would receive all proceeds from the sale.

"The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine," he said in a statement, Reuters reported.

"This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery."