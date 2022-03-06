US basketball star held in Russia for alleged drug smuggling

'Our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home'

United States basketball star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia after authorities allegedly discovered cannabis oil in her luggage.

Russia Federal Customs Service said that a woman, later identified as Griner, was detained at Sheremetyevo Airport last month after a working dog reportedly detected possible banned substances in her luggage.

The baggage contained liquid vape cartridges, and “an expert determined that the liquid was cannabis oil (hash oil), which is a narcotic substance,” according to the Interfax news agency.

Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury Women's National Basketball Association team, could potentially face up to ten years in Russia’s prisons for drug smuggling charges.

The organization announced its concerns for Griner’s wellbeing in a social media post.

“We are aware and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia,” Phoenix Mercury announced on Twitter.

“We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”

In addition to her stint with the WNBA, Griner plays for overseas teams in China and Russia, where she is awarded a salary which exceeds what is paid by the US organization by several times.

“Brittney has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism during her long tenure with USA Basketball and her safety and wellbeing are our primary concerns,” USA Basketball tweeted.