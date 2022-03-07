Mexican soccer league suspends matches after brawl wounds 26 people

'Even though there are no deaths, we can't say this isn't a tragedy'

Mexico’s soccer league on Sunday said it would suspend matches at a stadium in the central city of Queretaro and restrict fans from attending away games following violent clashes that left more than two dozen people wounded.

A brawl among spectators during the Queretaro-Atlas match on Saturday sent 26 people to the hospital with three in critical condition.

Mexico’s soccer league said it would also impose sanctions, but did not detail who would be held responsible or what the sanctions would include.

"We have an immediate challenge to generate a clear and understandable response and effective punishment," said Mikel Arriola, president of Mexico's Liga MX league.

"We are not going to have any soccer activity here until the case is resolved," he added, referring to Queretaro's Corregidora stadium.

Arriola noted that team owners would meet on Tuesday to discuss further disciplinary measures, including for fan groups known as “barras.”

Government officials are also pursuing investigations.

After 62 minutes of Saturday’s match, spectators stormed the field where social media images showed people being brutally beaten, kicked, and dragged.

One game attendee said some attackers wielded belts and knives, Reuters reported.

Mauricio Kuri, Governor of Queretaro state, said some probes were open for attempted murder.

"Even though there are no deaths, we can't say this isn't a tragedy," Kuri said.

The regional governing Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football urged “strong” sanctions, while the world governing body FIFA called on authorities to deliver justice.

"The violence at the La Corregidora stadium was unacceptable and intolerable," FIFA said.

Mexico is set to host FIFA's World Cup in 2026 alongside the United States and Canada.