MLB, players reach deal to play ball

Major League Baseball (MLB) and its players reached an agreement on Thursday on a five-year labor deal to end the second-longest work stoppage in the game’s history.

The MLB locked out players last December and already canceled the first two weeks of the 2022 season.

"I am genuinely thrilled to be able to say that Major League Baseball is back and we're going to play 162 games," said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

"I know that the last few months have been difficult. There (was) a lot of uncertainty at a point in time when there's a lot of uncertainty in the world," he added.

Team owners voted to ratify the deal hours after players approved the new labor pact which includes increased minimum salaries and a new pre-arbitration bonus pool to reward top young players.

"Our union endured the second-longest work stoppage in its history to achieve significant progress in key areas that will improve not just current players' rights and benefits, but those of generations to come," MLB Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark said.

"Players remained engaged and unified from beginning to end, and in the process re-energized our fraternity."

The regular season is set to begin on April 7 with double-headers added to the schedule to make up for the canceled games.

While the deal paves the way for the return of America's “pastime,” bitterness remains between the two sides.

Last week Clark called the lockout the “ultimate economic weapon” against the athletes.

Manfred defended the move, calling it “the most effective way” to reach a new agreement without losing games.