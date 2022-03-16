Yeshiva basketball player could be the first Orthodox Jew in NBA

'Being the first Orthodox Jew in the NBA will be a dream come true for me'

Ryan Turell, a basketball player at New York’s Yeshiva University, will enter the NBA draft scheduled for June 23, putting him on track to potentially become the league's first Orthodox Jewish player.

“My main goal is to play professional basketball next year,” Turell told ESPN.

He is college basketball’s leading scorer, averaging over 27 points per game on 47 percent shooting.

Turell’s team, the Maccabees, recently won the Skyline Conference Championship and 50 consecutive games from November 2019 to December 2021, and he will leave as the lead scorer in the history of Yeshiva University with more than 2,000 total points.

Wearing a skullcap when he plays, which he plans to do as a professional player, Turell would be the first Orthodox Jewish player in the NBA.

"Being the first Orthodox Jew in the NBA will be a dream come true for me… But, not less important, it would also motivate people around the world who didn't think this is an option,” Turell said.

According to ESPN, his chances of being drafted are low, but he could turn some heads during the pre-draft process in private team workouts or at showcases like the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

Many Orthodox Jews do not work or travel on Shabbat, a weekly period meant for spiritual reflection and rest from Friday evening through Saturday evening.

This could pose an obstacle for Turell to play in the NBA or professionally in Europe.

However, Turell told ESPN he "plans on playing on Shabbat and walking to the gym."