World Athletics head: Women's sports is 'fragile'

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Monday said the state of women’s sports is “very fragile” and sports bodies must get it right when deciding on rules for transgender female athletes.

Coe’s comments came after Lia Thomas, a swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania in the United States, became the first transgender NCAA champion in Divison I history last week.

"The integrity of women's sport — if we don't get this right — and, actually, the future of women's sport, is very fragile," Coe was quoted as saying in The Times.

"These are sensitive issues, they are societal issues — they go way beyond sport. I don't have the luxury to get into endless discussions or the school of moral philosophy."

Last month, USA Swimming unveiled a new policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in elite events and sets criteria to mitigate any unfair advantages.

The rules include testing to make sure testosterone is below a certain level in transgender athletes for at least 36 months before a competition.

World Athletics’ time frame is 12 months, a time period Coe thinks is too short.

"We are asking for a greater length of (time) before competition because the residual impact of transitioning like that is more profound," Coe said.

"There is no question that testosterone is the key determinant in performance."

Transgender rights have long been a controversial and politically divisive issue in the United States from sports to serving in the military, and even what bathrooms people are allowed to use.