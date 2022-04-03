Australian soccer clubs combat online abuse with AI

'There is no place for online abuse in our game, this... is part of our duty of care to players and our fans'

Soccer clubs in Australia will use artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle online abuse after the A-League and Professional Footballers Australia signed a deal with the safeguarding platform GoBubble.

Under the initiative, all social media channels across the entire league, including those of individual players, will be shielded from offensive language using GoBubble’s technology.

"Football has a unique power to connect people from all walks of life, and we want the A-Leagues to be the most welcoming and safe place at every level - in our online communities and in real life," said A-League CEO Danny Townsend.

Former Melbourne Victory player Josh Hope quit the sport in 2020, aged 22, due to the anxiety caused by online abuse from fans.

"There is no place for online abuse in our game, and this move is part of our duty of care to players and our fans,” Townsend added.

"GoBubble Community's technology shields anyone who follows player, club, and league accounts from seeing harmful abuse and keeps our communities safe."

The AI system, which was launched last year and was trialed by A-League clubs this February, will use machine-learning software to monitor social media accounts to identify and deal with online abuse.

Top tennis player Naomi Osaka is yet another professional athlete that has been public about her struggles with mental health and the abuse she receives online.

A study conducted by Pickswise found that Osaka was sent over 32,000 abusive tweets in 2021.

That same year, she withdrew from the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships due to anxiety and depression.