Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarus players - report

World number two Daniil Medvedev set to be barred from Grand Slam tournament

Men's tennis world number two Daniil Medvedev is set to be barred from this year's Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament as The Times reported organizers are to ban Russian and Belarus players due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian players have been able to continue to compete in ATP and WTA events under a neutral flag since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516748472682262532 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

It was believed this would extend to the three remaining Grand Slam events -- though the ITF banned both countries' teams from the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.

However, The Times says sources have told them that after almost two months of talks Wimbledon organizers prefer to ban the players rather than adhere to a compromised solution offered by the British government.

That would have seen the likes of Medvedev and last year's Wimbledon women's singles semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus sign statements that they would not make supportive comments of Russian President Vladimir Putin or the war.

Wimbledon organizers believe signing such statements could impact negatively on the families of the players.

The BBC reported that confirmation of the decision is to come later on Wednesday.