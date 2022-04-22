Wimbledon ban will 'incite hatred,' says Belarus federation

'Such destructive actions in no way contribute to the resolution of conflicts, but only incite intolerance'

The move to bar Russian and Belarusian players from the Wimbledon tennis tournament over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine will incite “hatred and intolerance,” the Belarus Tennis Federation (BTF) said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the grasscourt major announced that Russian and Belarusian competitors would be banned from this year’s competition.

Belarus is a key staging area for Russia’s invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.”

"The Belarusian Tennis Federation categorically condemns the decision of the Wimbledon organizers to suspend the Belarusian and Russian tennis players," BTF said.

"Such destructive actions in no way contribute to the resolution of conflicts, but only incite hatred and intolerance on ethnic grounds."

Belarusian players including fourth-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka will not be able to compete, as well as Russian player and men's tennis world number two Daniil Medvedev.

"The unlawful decisions of the international tennis organizations concerning our tennis players undermine ... the reputation of these organizations," the BTF continued.

"BTF management is… developing a strategy that is aimed primarily at protecting the Belarusian tennis players around the world and tennis in the Republic of Belarus in general."

Imposed by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), the decision was criticized by the Association of Tennis Professionals and Women’s Tennis Association.

The AELTC said, though, that it would “consider and respond accordingly” if circumstances changed before the competition.

British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston, who said last month he would not be comfortable with a "Russian athlete flying the Russian flag" and winning Wimbledon in London, welcomed the decision.