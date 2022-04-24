WTA chief promises ‘strong reactions’ to ban of Russian, Belarusian tennis players

'At times sports does cross into politics and here is a situation where politics is crossing into sports'

Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) chief Steve Simon warned Britain’s tennis body of “strong reactions” to their move to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in tournaments.

Wimbledon organizer All England Club (AELTC) said the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) will not allow tennis players from Russia or Belarus to compete in events in the United Kingdom over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ATP, which runs the men’s tour, denounced the decision as “discriminatory,” and along with the WTA said they were evaluating sanctions in response.

Simon told The Tennis Podcast that the Wimbledon decision was against Grand Slam rules and the agreement they have with the tournament.

"I do think that you'll see some strong reactions that will come from us, but what those are and how far they'll go is still to be determined,” Simon said.

"At times sports does cross into politics and here is a situation where politics is crossing into sports,” he continued.

Simon further accused the LTP of violating regulations regarding athlete entry.

"The one thing that this sport has always agreed upon… was that entry into our events has always been based upon merit and without discrimination."

Tennis governing bodies banned Russia and Belarus from international team competitions, but individual players from such countries are allowed to compete as neutrals.

In its statement announcing the move, the AELTC said it had to play its part in efforts to “limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means possible.”