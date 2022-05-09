Palestinian supporters attack Israeli basketball fans in Spain

Fans of Hapoel Holon Basketball Club assaulted in Bilbao

Palestinian protesters assaulted a group of Israeli basketball fans on Sunday in Bilbao in northern Spain, Ynet reports.

Supporters of the Hapoel Holon Basketball Club were in the Spanish city for an away game when they walked into a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the sporting venue and were attacked.

"We were literally ambushed," Boaz Yitzhaki, a Hapoel Holon fan, told Ynet.

"We marched to the stadium together. Suddenly, a group of pro-Palestinians started throwing objects at us from a bar decorated with a Palestinian flag. They threw chairs, glasses and bottles at us. We had families and children with us. It was a very, very scary incident."

Hapoel Holon Chairman Eitan Lanciano called for Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid to intervene.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1523402057264222210 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"For several days now, Israeli fans who have come to a sporting event are suffering from anti-Semitism in Bilbao from pro-Palestinian elements and are preparing for demonstrations and distributing in the media to reach it, and every meeting with Israelis turns into derogatory chants and throwing objects," Lanciano posted to Twitter.

MK Yuli Edelstein of Likud said that he was "appalled" at the violence on display and called for the Spanish government and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to take action.