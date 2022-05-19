Israeli tennis player's French Open match suspected of being rigged

Suspicions arose after unusual betting online; investigation to be opened

The French paper L'Equippe reported that a French Open match between Israeli player Dudi Sela and Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles is suspected of being rigged.

Sela lost the match in the first round of the tournament in a 6-3, 6-0 sweep within the first 57 minutes. Suspicions arose due to unusual online betting reported in Ukrainian, Armenian and Cypriot, according to The Jerusalem Post. An investigation will be opened.

More to follow.