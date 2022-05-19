English
Israeli tennis player's French Open match suspected of being rigged

Dudi Sela of Israel playing against the UK's Kyle Edmund during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 11, 2018 in Indian Wells, California.
Suspicions arose after unusual betting online; investigation to be opened

The French paper L'Equippe reported that a French Open match between Israeli player Dudi Sela and Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles is suspected of being rigged.

Sela lost the match in the first round of the tournament in a 6-3, 6-0 sweep within the first 57 minutes. Suspicions arose due to unusual online betting reported in Ukrainian, Armenian and Cypriot, according to The Jerusalem Post. An investigation will be opened.

