Soccer: Real Madrid wins Champions League for record-extending 14th time

Vinicius Jr.'s second-half strike sinks Liverpool FC

Real Madrid prevailed once again in the showpiece game of European soccer's club season, defeating Liverpool FC with one goal to nil.

Vinicius Jr.'s second-half strike proved decisive in the UEFA Champions League final, played at the Stade de France in Paris. Madrid's victory earned them their record-extending 14th European Cup, whereas the No. 2 on the list, AC Milan, is at seven.

Kick-off was delayed by 35 minutes amid chaotic scenes outside the stadium, with thousands of Liverpool fans unable to get into the ground in time.

The match started in a subdued manner with the English team dominant but unable to find a way past the formidable frame of Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who made a number of outstanding saves from strikers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Earlier this year UEFA, European soccer's governing body, relocated the final to Paris from Saint Petersburg as part of the international measures against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti now stands alone as the only manager to win four Champions League titles, surpassing Bob Paisley's and Zinedine Zidane's runs of three European cups with Liverpool and Real Madrid respectively.