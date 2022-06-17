Curry, Warriors storm to seventh NBA crown

Golden State defeats Boston 103-90 to clinch 4-2 series triumph

A dazzling performance from Stephen Curry powered the Golden State Warriors to a seventh NBA Finals crown on Thursday, securing a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics to clinch a 4-2 series triumph.

Warriors talisman Curry produced yet another masterpiece with 34 points, seven assists and seven rebounds as Golden State wrapped up their fourth title in eight years to silence Boston's raucous TD Garden.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537638284309823488 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The 34-year-old Curry was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after the victory -- the first time the four-time NBA champion has scooped the award.

"I'm so proud of our group, I thank God every day that I get to play this game with some amazing people," an emotional Curry said afterwards.

"This is what it's all about, especially after everything we've gone through in the past three years."

The win completed a dramatic journey back to the pinnacle of the NBA for the Warriors, who just two seasons ago had the worst record in the league as the franchise battled injuries and the departure of key personnel.

"At the beginning of the season nobody thought we'd be here - except everybody on this court right now. It's surreal," Curry added.

"We were so far away from it. We hit rock bottom with injuries and the long road of work ahead, trying to fill in the right pieces with the right guys.

"You never take this for granted because you never know when you'll be back here."

Delighted Warriors coach Steve Kerr admitted the team's fourth championship of his reign had been the most unexpected.

"This might be the most unlikely one," Kerr said. "But I hang around superstars - and if you hang around superstars, good things happen."