Russia opens trial against US basketball star Brittney Griner

Griner faces up to 10 years in prison on drug smuggling charges

US professional basketball player Brittney Griner went on trial Friday in Russia on drug charges that could see her face a 10-year prison sentence, in a case caught up in the fraught relations between Moscow and Washington.

Griner, a star in the US Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February, days before Russia invaded Ukraine, unleashing a wider confrontation with the West.

In addition to her stint with the WNBA, Griner plays for overseas teams in China and Russia.

Russian authorities said the 31-year-old was carrying vape cartridges that contained hashish oil, an illegal substance in the country. She was charged with smuggling a large quantity of drugs, an offense that can carry up to ten years in prison.

Washington officials and athletes have called for the release of Griner, who say she was wrongfully detained and should be immediately returned to the United States.

The Kremlin said Griner violated Russian laws and denied that she is being held hostage.

Her detention also prompted concerns that Moscow could use the two-time Olympic gold medalist to negotiate the release of a high-profile Russian in US custody.

Washington has warned its citizens of traveling to Russia in light of the “potential for harassment against US citizens by Russian government security officials.”

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was “no higher priority” than bringing Griner and other Americans “illegally detained” abroad home.