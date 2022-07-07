English
Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final spot

AFP

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns the ball against Germany's Tatjana Maria during their women's singles semifinal tennis match in Wimbledon, southwest London, UK, on July 7, 2022.
SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFPTunisia's Ons Jabeur returns the ball against Germany's Tatjana Maria during their women's singles semifinal tennis match in Wimbledon, southwest London, UK, on July 7, 2022.

Tunisian will face Elena Rybakina in Saturday's championship match

Ons Jabeur became the first African woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam singles final on Thursday when she defeated close friend Tatjana Maria in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The 27-year-old world number two from Tunisia triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and will face Elena Rybakina in Saturday's championship match. 

Russian-born Rybakina, representing Kazakhstan, knocked out 2019 champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3.

"I'm a proud Tunisian woman standing here," said Jabeur, who was the first Arab player to make a Slam semi-final.

Before Thursday, South Africans Irene Bowder Peacock, at the 1927 French Open, and Renee Schuurman, in the 1959 Australian Open, were the only African women to have reached a Slam singles final.

"It's a dream come true from years of work and sacrifice. I'm happy that's paid off and I'll continue for one more match," said Jabeur .

"Physically, Tatjana is a beast, she doesn't give up - I thought she would give up - her touch, her serve and everything on the court is impressive. I hope she continues this way. Let's not play again, I'm good for now."

"I know in Tunisia they are going crazy right now. I want to see more Arab and African players on the tour. I love the game and I want to share the experience with them."

Video poster

