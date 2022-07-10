Novak Djokovic wins 7th Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam

Djokovic is now one Slam ahead of Roger Federer and just one behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22 majors

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam crown on Sunday with a four-set triumph over his Australian rival Nick Kyrgios.

Top seed Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to equal Pete Sampras's mark of seven titles at the All England Club and move within one of the men's record of eight held by Roger Federer.

The 35-year-old Serb is now one Slam ahead of Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22 majors. He is also just the fourth man in the Open era to win four successive Wimbledon titles after Federer, Sampras and Bjorn Borg.

Kyrgios, 27, raced through the first set, breaking in the fifth game and taking the opener with his seventh ace of the contest. Djokovic, renowned as the best returner in the game and undefeated at the tournament since 2017, managed to win just four points off the Kyrgios serve.

It was the third match in a row at this Wimbledon that the 35-year-old had dropped the first set.

Djokovic won a lung-busting 23-shot rally in the third game of the second set and immediately broke for a 3-1 lead. Kyrgios then saw four break points slip away as Djokovic levelled the final by taking his first set off the Australian in three meetings.

World number 40, Kyrgios saved two break points in the opening game of the third set. He was broken from 40-0 up in the ninth game, fuming and swearing loudly at his team in the player's box.

Djokovic, with only two unforced errors, happily pounced for a two sets-to-one lead. He then strolled to victory, wrapping up the title with a convincing tiebreak. It was a men's record 32nd Slam final for the Serbian player.