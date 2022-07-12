British runner Mo Farah recalls being trafficked as a child

'What really saved me, what made me different, was that I could run'

British long-distance runner and world champion Mo Farah recalled in an interview being brought to the United Kingdom from Djibouti at the age of nine and forced to do housework and childcare in exchange for food.

The 39-year-old Briton, who was born in Somalia, told BBC News that his name was changed to Mohamed Farah from Hussein Abdi Kahin in the fake travel documents used to fly him to the UK by a woman he never met before.

Once he got there, the woman took him to her home in west London and tore apart a paper with the contact details of his relatives.

She did not allow him to go to school until the age of 12.

"For years I just kept blocking it out, but you can only block it out for so long," Farah said in the BBC documentary, which will be broadcast this week.

"Often I would just lock myself in the bathroom and cry. The only thing I could do to get away... was to get out and run."

A teacher of his, Alan Watkinson, contacted social services and helped him find a foster family in the Somali community after Farah told him of his situation.

"I felt like a lot of stuff was lifted off my shoulders, and I felt like me. That's when Mo came out – the real Mo," Farah said.

"I had no idea there were so many people who were going through exactly the same thing that I did. It just shows how lucky I was,” he continued.

"What really saved me, what made me different, was that I could run."

With ten global championship gold medals, Farah is the most successful male track runner ever and the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history.