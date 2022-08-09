Tennis star Serena Williams ‘evolving’ away from tennis

'Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution... toward other things that are important to me'

US tennis great Serena Williams said Tuesday that she is “evolving away from tennis” as she detailed her upcoming retirement from the sport that she dominated for the majority of her career with 23 Grand Slam titles.

"There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction," the 40-year-old said in a post on Instagram.

"I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks."

On Monday, Williams played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition.

After the match, she said she could see the light at the end of the tennis tunnel in her career before suggesting the US Open starting this month could be her swansong.

"I have never liked the word retirement," Williams wrote in a Vogue article.

"It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.”

"Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Williams won her last Grand Slam in 2017 and has been chasing an elusive 24th crown that will draw her level with Margaret Court who holds the record for most majors.