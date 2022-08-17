Elon Musk tweets about buying Man. United, then calls it a joke

The tweet got over 500,000 'likes' in just six hours

The World’s richest man Elon Musk on Tuesday tweeted about his plans to buy UK’s Manchester United football club but hours later said it was a joke.

The English Premier League team is going through hard times, changing eight coaches in less than 10 years. Some Manchester United fans previously addressed Musk on Twitter asking the American billionaire to buy their favorite club that hasn’t won the Premier League since 2013 under the legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk, who has over 103 million followers, wrote. The tweet got over 500,000 'likes' in just six hours.

However, responding to a follower’s question on whether he was serious about the deal, the Tesla founder admitted he was joking.

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams," Musk wrote, adding that if he was to buy any football team it would’ve been Manchester United, which he was a fan of as a child.

The club is currently owned by the Glazer family, who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an NFL franchise in Florida, US. The team’s fans have been protesting against the club’s senior management over its poor performances in recent seasons. The next protest is scheduled for August 22, ahead of the match against Liverpool FC.

Meanwhile, Musk has been taken to court in Delaware by Twitter over his aborted $44 billion deal to buy the media platform, which resulted in Twitter's stocks falling significantly.