India vs Pakistan: Rivals meet in Asian cricket tournament

The match between the traditional rivals will take place in Dubai’s International Cricket Stadium

On Sunday, India and Pakistan are playing against each other at this year’s Asian cricket tournament Asia Cup in Dubai.

Given political tensions between the two countries, they have not played a bilateral series since 2012, with Sunday’s match being the first time they meet since World T20 in October 2021.

The match between the traditional rivals will take place in Dubai’s International Cricket Stadium, beginning at 6 p.m. local time (2 GMT).

Ahead of the game, the Indian captain Rohit Sharma urged to focus more on the game than on any political disagreements between the neighboring countries.

“We will try to be in the present. Preparation-wise, we will not be short. We are not looking at the opposition at all. What we need to achieve as a group is more important than the opposition,” Sharma said in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“We have to think of this as just another opponent whom we want to beat and do well against. It is going to be challenging no doubt. We will have to be up for it,” he added.

Also, the captain of the Pakistan team, Babar Azam, said that there is “no heat” between the two sides.

”It’s normal and we have to adjust to everything as a professional. Every match is important for me, and it is my responsibility as captain that give my 100 percent,” he said according to Al Jazeera.

Both India and Pakistan are part of Group A in Asia Cup 2022, with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh being part of Group B.