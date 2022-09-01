Rights groups slam Beckham over Qatar promotion video

The football star is criticized for not mentioning 'the country's appalling human rights record'

Human rights activists criticized former football star David Beckham for appearing in a promotional video about Qatar ahead of the World Cup that will be held in the Gulf state in November.

The former player of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and England captain was accused of “yet again” failing to acknowledge human rights abuses in Qatar and encouraging tourists to visit the country.

Activists claimed the video showing Beckham sailing on a boat, riding a motorbike, and visiting a spice market was “only good for Qatar” making "no mention of the country's appalling human rights record."

In the video, Beckham praises Qatar as “an incredible place to spend a few days on a stopover" and says, “This is perfection, I cannot wait to bring my children back."

Last year, human rights groups urged Beckham, who signed a PR deal with Qatar allegedly worth $17.3 million, to use his media status to spread awareness about Qatar’s poor treatment of migrant workers which came to light after the country won the bid to host the World Cup.

"Beckham's global fame and status are PR gold for Qatar's image, but he should be using that same unique profile to call on Fifa and the Qatari authorities to properly remedy the terrible abuses that tens of thousands of migrant workers have faced in building the infrastructure to deliver the World Cup,” said Felix Jakens, Amnesty International UK's head of priority campaigns.

Beckham’s spokesperson previously said that he addressed the issue of labor rights when signing the deal.

"David has been visiting Qatar regularly for over a decade and went on to play for PSG so he has seen the passion for football in the country and the long-term commitment that’s been made to hosting this World Cup and delivering a lasting legacy for the region," his spokeswomen said, adding that Beckham “always talked about the power of football as a force for good."