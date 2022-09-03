Serena Williams bows out of tennis with US Open defeat

'I’m so grateful to every single person that’s ever said "Go, Serena!" in their life.'

Serena Williams was knocked out of the US Open on Friday by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, likely the final competitive match of a glittering and trailblazing career.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion fought fiercely to stave off five match points and prolong the three-hours-plus proceedings, but could not do more, and was eliminated from the tournament which she said would be her last.

The six-time champion in New York, who turns 41 in three weeks' time, lost her third round clash 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1.

Without a major title since 2017, her 27-year-career is now almost certainly over.

"Clearly I'm still capable," Williams told reporters. "But it takes a lot more than that.

"I'm ready to be a mom, explore a different version of Serena."

“It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on in my life,” Williams said, tears streaming down her cheeks shortly after one final shot landed in the net. “I’m so grateful to every single person that’s ever said, ‘Go, Serena!’ in their life.”