Italian soccer fans investigated over antisemitic chants

Supporters of Juventus and Inter Milan allegedly participated in antisemitic chants during Saturday's matches

Italian soccer authorities are investigating alleged antisemitic chants made by supporters of two professional clubs.

One of the clubs - Turin-based Juventus - is scheduled to play Israel's Maccabi Haifa twice in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The home and away matches are scheduled for early October.

Authorities are also probing supporters of Inter Milan, according to AP News.

The alleged incidents occurred on Saturday during Juventus’ 1-1 draw at Fiorentina and Inter Milan's 3-2 loss to AC Milan in the derby.

A video posted to Twitter appeared to show some Inter Milan fans chanting "the champions of Italy are Jews" shortly before kickoff.

Another video circulating on social media appeared to show Juventus fans at Fiorentina's Artemio-Franchi stadium in Florence chanting that their Serie A rivals were “not Italian, but a bunch of Jews."

Inter Milan responded to the accusations with a Twitter post on Monday stating that “We have been Brothers of the World since 1908,” adding that “it is a commitment we have always made. It is in our history, it is who we are. Brothers Universally United #NoToDiscrimination.”