UK: Soccer games postponed to mourn Queen Elizabeth II

All soccer fixtures in England between September 9-11 were postponed by the country’s Football Association (FA) on Friday in honor of the death of Queen Elizabeth II the day prior.

Soccer’s top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) also announced they were delaying their next round of matches.

The Queen, Britain’s longest-running monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday, aged 96.

"As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English [soccer] has united to postpone all [soccer] fixtures," the FA said in a statement.

Matches across the lower tiers of the soccer pyramid and grassroots soccer were also suspended, it noted.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport earlier provided guidance saying there was “no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period.”

But the Premier League said its decision was made in a Friday meeting.

"To honor her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game," it said.

All soccer fixtures in Northern Ireland this weekend were also postponed, and the Football Association of Wales postponed fixtures from September 9-12 at all levels of the game, while professional matches in Scottish soccer were canceled as well.

"The passing of the Queen, a constant in our lives for 70 years, is a profound and momentous occasion," said Neil Doncaster, Chief Executive of the Scottish Professional Football League.

"It is therefore appropriate that professional [soccer] marks this event with all possible solemnity."