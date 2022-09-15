Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer retires

'The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries'

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, who won 20 Grand Slam titles, issued a statement on Thursday announcing his retirement.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear,” the statement said.

The 41-year-old tennis legend participated in 1500 matches over 24 years. He said that of all the gifts that tennis gave him, the greatest ones were the people he met “along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life.”

Federer noted that the Laver Cup which will be held in London, England next week will be his final event on the Association of Tennis men's professional tennis circuit.

“I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour,” he explained.

Federer has been out of action since a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in 2021 before undergoing a knee surgery.