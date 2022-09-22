Barcelona threatens legal action after Messi contract leaked

The player and club agreed on only seven of Messi's nine demands, and negotiations broke down

After a Spanish newspaper released details of FC Barcelona's contract negotiations with player Lionel Messi on Wednesday, the soccer club threatened to take legal action.

El Mundo released details of Messi's demands during his contract renewal with Barcelona in 2020. This was a year before the 33-year-old soccer player’s contract expired, and he left for French team Paris Saint-Germain.

Some of Messi’s demands allegedly included a three-year extension, a private viewing box for his and Spanish player Luis Suarez's families at Camp Nou stadium in Spain and a roughly $10 million renewal bonus. Additional demands reportedly included a private plane and commission to his brother Rodrigo.

Messi also pushed for the near elimination of his release clause - the fee that a club can pay to offload a player - cutting it down to a symbolic nearly $10,000, unheard of for a player of Messi’s stature. This would have been reduced from roughly $700 million, but Barcelona reportedly refused to sign off on this demand.

The player and club agreed on only seven of Messi's nine demands, and negotiations broke down.

Following the release of the report in El Mundo, the Spanish soccer club issued a statement rejecting the claims.

"In relation to the information published today in El Mundo... FC Barcelona expresses its indignation at the intentional leaking of information that is part of a legal process," Barcelona said in a statement.

"...with the aim of protecting FC Barcelona's rights, the Club's legal department are studying the legal measures that need to be taken."