Tennis: Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match

'When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving, too,' Nadal said

A tearful Roger Federer said he had been on an "amazing journey" after the final match of his outstanding tennis career ended in a defeat partnering long-time rival Rafael Nadal in a doubles at the Laver Cup in the early hours of Saturday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, 41, and Nadal, playing for Team Europe, went down 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 9-11 against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

"We'll get through this somehow," said Federer while being interviewed on court at London's O2 Arena by fellow Grand Slam winner Jim Courier.

"It's been a wonderful day," added the Swiss star, playing for the first time since Wimbledon 2021 because of a knee injury.

"I told the guys I'm happy, not sad. It feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoelaces one more, every thing was the last time.

“When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving, too,” said Nadal, 36, who used the words “sad” and “unforgettable” to describe the occasion.

Federer's parents, spouse Mirka and four children — twin girls and twin boys — joined him on the court afterward for embraces.

Members of both teams joined together to hoist Federer up in the air.