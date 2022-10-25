Shakhtar Donetsk calls on FIFA to ban Iran for 'direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians'

Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk urged FIFA on Monday to ban Iran from this year’s World Cup over Tehran reportedly supplying drones to Russia that are used to attack Ukrainian cities.

According to the club’s CEO Sergiy Palkin, Iran’s national team should be replaced by the Ukrainian one.

"While the Iranian leadership will have fun watching their national team play at the World Cup, Ukrainians will be killed by Iranian drones and Iranian missiles," Palkin wrote on Facebook.

Despite Tehran repeatedly denying it provides the Russian army with kamikaze drones that are being used in mass strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, Washington has confirmed that Iranian personnel are on the ground training Russian troops to use the drones.

"Shakhtar calls on FIFA and the entire international community to immediately ban Iran's national team from playing at the World Cup for the country's direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians," Palkin said.

He added that Ukraine “proved that it is worthy of participation” in the World Cup and should take Iran’s place in the sporting event that kicks off in Qatar on November 20.

"With unequal conditions with other national teams during the play-offs, they played with their heart," the official said, referring to Ukraine beating Scotland 3-1 before losing 1-0 to Wales in June amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country that saw many Ukrainian athletes join the army.

Meanwhile, FIFA has also received a formal request from a group of Iranian sporting personalities to ban the Islamic State from the World Cup over the ongoing protests that have so far taken the lives of at least 200 people who have died in clashes with Iran’s security forces, according to rights groups.

Uri Levy, journalist and founder of the football news site Babagol, told i24NEWS that FIFA is unlikely to react to these calls.

“With everything taking place in Iran, which is horrific, it’s still an internal issue of Iran. Iran is not invading another country at the moment, at least not officially, so I think it won’t get past the talk in the media,” he said.

He also called on distancing Iranian football players whom he described as “courageous men” from the country’s government.

“National teams do not exclusively belong to the governments, to the regime or the authorities, they are for the people. I think that if Iran plays this World Cup … I promise you they will show support for the Iranian people, Iranian women,” Levy told i24NEWS, adding that the impact of such a performance will be “more global.”