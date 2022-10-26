Celtics' Brown, Rams star Donald leave Kanye West sports agency

Professional athletes cite rapper's recent antisemitic remarks as reason they exited the group

Boston Celtics ace Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald severed their ties with Kanye West on Tuesday over the rapper's antisemitic remarks.

Brown and Donald were two of the highest profile athletes to sign with West's Donda Sports marketing agency this year.

However, both men said Tuesday they had left the group, citing West's recent antisemitic comments that have also prompted a wave of sponsors and fashion brands to ditch the rapper.

Donald said in a joint statement with his wife Erica that West's comments were "irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family."

"The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children," the Donalds said.

"As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings."

Scott Cunningham (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP) Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald

Celtics star Brown, who had been criticized for comments on Monday which stopped short of outright condemnation of West, meanwhile said he was terminating his relationship with Donda after reflecting further.

"I've been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions," Brown wrote on Twitter.

"For that, I apologize...I have always and will always continue to stand strongly against antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind."