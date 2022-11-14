World Cup Memories: U.S. embraces soccer in 1994

Americans showed that the global game can succeed in their country, planting the seed for the sport's growth

The United States is where the best soccer players in the world go before hanging up their cleats, with the latest speculation around Lionel Messi signing with Inter Miami.

If the club's co-owner David Beckham can land the Argentine superstar next summer, it would represent a remarkable achievement for Major League Soccer (MLS) — the domestic professional association formed as part of the successful bid by the U.S. to host the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Looking back at that magical summer when Americans embraced soccer, it was surprising for many observers of U.S. sports culture which was (and still is) dominated by the "Big 3" - football, baseball and basketball.

However, last year, an analysis showed that soccer overtook ice hockey as the fourth most popular sport in the country.

“The development of the national team and the creation of Major League Soccer wouldn’t have happened without the World Cup,” MLS founder Alan Rothenberg told the Los Angeles Times in 2014.

AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian Alan Rothenberg, chairman and chief executive officer of World Cup USA 1994, talks to reporters at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, United States, on June 22, 1994.

Rothenberg was president of U.S. Soccer and chairman of the World Cup committee in 1994.

“The whole sport got elevated from what was essentially a hand-to-mouth grassroots operation to a well-funded, well-run professional organization," he continued.

Record numbers

Americans packed stadiums in the nine cities hosting matches across the country — from Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington, D.C. with the smallest capacity of 53,121 to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California with the largest capacity of 94,194.

In fact, the most financially successful tournament in World Cup history broke overall attendance records with 3.6 million people passing through the turnstiles and an average of 68,991 fans per game.

AP Photo/Lois Bernstein, File Soccer fans inside the Rose Bowl stadium prior to the Word Cup Final match between Brazil and Italy, in Pasadena, California, United States, July 17, 1994.

These numbers have yet to be surpassed, even though the number of countries competing expanded from 24 to 32 starting in the next World Cup, held in France in 1998.

Domestic TV viewers also set a U.S. record with 11 million watching a second-round match between Brazil and the host country on July 4.

The surplus of $50 million from the tournament funded the creation of the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

From Baggio to Brazil: Memorable moments

For Italian supporters of their beloved Azzurri (The Blues) national team, the 1994 World Cup is a time that they would rather forget, and for one former player, in particular, the blues represent his emotions instead of the color of his uniform. His name is Roberto Baggio.

On a blistering hot mid-July afternoon in southern California with the thermometer reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit, 94,194 fans watched the final match between powerhouses Brazil and Italy at the Rose Bowl.

The only World Cup championship match to remain scoreless through regulation and extra time ended on penalty kicks and specifically on the foot of Baggio, whose epic miss sent the Brazilians home happy with a 3-2 win on penalty kicks. The soccer ball skied over the crossbar, sending supporters of The Seleção (The Selection) into a frenzy over the country's fourth World Cup title.

AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle Italy's Roberto Baggio holds his head in his hands at the end of regulation World Cup time, July 17, 1994, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, United States.

With the win, Brazil passed Italy and Germany as the most successful nation to participate in the prestigious tournament.

Other memorable moments included the U.S. national team advancing to the round of 16 for the first time since 1930. There was also the group stage match between Italy and Ireland played at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, outside of New York City — home to millions of Irish and Italian immigrants and their descendants.

The late Argentine soccer captain Diego Maradona also ended his career in 1994, having been removed from the tournament after failing a drug test.

Then there was the Colombian player who scored an own goal against the U.S. squad and later lost his life because of what happened on the pitch. Defender Andres Escobar was murdered after returning home in what was reported as a revenge killing for his mistake in the game.

A bright future for U.S. soccer

If Messi comes to America, it is sure to inspire a new generation not even born when the World Cup came in 1994. Also, the U.S. is joining Canada and Mexico as host nations of the 2026 tournament, which is sure to elevate the sport's stature even more from Maine to California and everywhere in between.

AP Photo/Lois Bernstein United States players celebrate their 2-1 upset victory over the Colombian team during the World Cup soccer championship Group A first round match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, United States, June 22, 1994.

And of course, millions of Americans will be rooting for the national team as they travel to Qatar later this month for the first World Cup to take place in the Middle East region. The U.S. kicks off against Wales in a Group B match at Al Rayyan Stadium on November 21.

The U.S. and Wales are joined by Iran and England in this group, which is sure to provide many enticing storylines.

For supporters of American soccer, the dream is for the best players in the world to be starting their careers in the U.S. instead of retiring there. That dream could be close to reality, and it all started with the 1994 World Cup.