Fans wear 'Fight Antisemitism' shirts at Kyrie Irving game

Protest comes days after Brooklyn Nets point guard tweeted link to anti-Jewish documentary

A group of fans wore matching "Fight Antisemitism" shirts at an NBA basketball game on Monday night in protest of Kyrie Irving.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard days earlier tweeted a link to the 2018 documentary "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which is accused of promoting anti-Jewish tropes and stereotypes.

The eight fans seated courtside at the Barclays Center for a Nets home game against the Indiana Pacers harassed Irving throughout the game.

AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh Fans wearing matching shirts watch Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, October 31, 2022, in New York, United States.

At one point, Irving appeared to give the group a thumbs up.

The fans, some of whom wore yarmulkes (Jewish skullcaps), reportedly protested to demand that the Nets organization drop the player. The owner of the team, Joe Tsai, spoke out against Irving's post, saying that he was disappointed.

For his part, Irving defended the movie, claiming that he was not antisemitic.

"The 'Anti-Semitic' label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday," he said. "I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions."

The film which is based on a 2015 book of the same name, both by Ronald Dalton Jr., espouses the Black Hebrew Israelite (BHI) replacement ideology which claims that people of African ancestry are the true descendants of the ancient Israelites and that modern Jews are imposters.

U.S. rapper Kanye West parroted the BHI's appropriation of Jewish identity during a recent antisemitic rant, one of a series of comments against Jews that saw the entertainer lose his partnership with Adidas among other companies that cut ties.