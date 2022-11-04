Brookly Nets suspend Kyrie Irving over antisemitism

Team rejects NBA star's attempt to downplay anti-Semitic tweet

NBA star Kyrie Irving was suspended for at least five games by his team, The Brooklyn Nets, according to a statement Thursday.

The Nets cited a post by Irving promoting an anti-Semitic documentary in his suspension, as well as his refusal “to unequivocally say he has no anti-Semitic beliefs” after he was “given an opportunity in a media session” Thursday.

“Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct,” according to the Nets.

Irving earlier addressed the controversy, admitting the film negatively impacted Jews and pledging to donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights group, but stopping short of a clear apology.

This amount was matched by the Brooklyn Nets, although the ADL said it could not “in good conscience” accept the money from Irving.

“This was not the first time he had the opportunity - but failed - to clarify,” the Nets wrote.

"Such failure to disavow anti-semitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

The controversy two weeks ago when Irving tweeted in support of the 2018 documentary "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," made by a Black Hebrew leader whose ideology promotes anti-Jewish tropes and stereotypes.

His comments prompted condemnation from both NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Nets owner Joe Tsai.

A group of Nets fans was seen donning kippahs (Jewish skullcaps) and matching shirts with “Fight Antisemitism” on them during an October 31 game against the Indiana Pacers.

The controversy followed similar antisemitism from rapper Kanye West, who has since been dropped from fashion partnerships after doubling down on his statements.