Nike suspends ties with Kyrie Irving amid anti-Semitism fallout

NBA star posted a link to the documentary 'Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America'

Nike Inc. on Friday suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and canceled its next Irving-branded shoe release in the aftermath of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary.

The Nets already suspended Irving for at least five games.

Irving earlier addressed the controversy, admitting the film negatively impacted Jews and pledging to donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights group, but stopping short of a clear apology.

Subsequently he did issue a more fulsome apology for promoting a project he said contained "false anti-Semitic statements."

But the apology was not enough to stop Nike from suspending ties with Irving.

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8," Nike said in a statement.

Irving has had a signature line with Nike since 2014.

"We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone," the statement said.

Irving posted a tweet — which has since been deleted — last week with a link to the documentary “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which includes Holocaust denial and conspiracy theories about Jews. In a contentious postgame interview session last Saturday, Irving defended his right to post what he wants.