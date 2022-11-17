World Cup Memories: South Africa 2010 changed refereeing forever

England's disallowed goal against Germany led to adoption of goal line technology

The 2010 World Cup was a tournament of many firsts: the first to be held in Africa and a first win for long overdue soccer powerhouse Spain.

But there is one match in this tournament that would have a profound impact on the future of the game, and it wasn’t the final, semi final, or even a quarter final match, but rather the last 16 clash between longtime rivals Germany and England.

Germany, the recent Euro finalists, came in as slight favorites against a characteristic England side; featuring a lineup of Premier League stars the likes of Lampard, Gerard and Rooney but displaying mediocre results as a team, barely scraping through the group stage with a tight 1-0 win against Algeria in the final fixture.

Meanwhile Germany also struggled after a shock loss against Serbia in the group stage, only securing their spot in the knockout phase after a 60th minute goal by rising star Mesut Ozil against Ghana.

But England fans such as myself awaited the tie with a feeling of looming dread, considering Germany’s strong World Cup record and history of dashing England’s hopes in major competition.

AP Photo/Yves Logghe Germany's Mario Gomez, (L), and England's Gareth Barry during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa, June 27, 2010.

Unfortunately, my young self was unable to wriggle my way out of a shift at the sports shop where I was working at the time, thus I had to make due with occasional forays into the storage room in order to catch a glimpse of the action.

And my worst fears were realized even faster than I had expected.

After 20 minutes Miloslav Klose, the future World Cup goalscoring record holder, pounced on a long ball that somehow bounced between several England defenders without being cleared, and stuck a foot ahead of a sluggish foray by 40 year old keeper David James to poke the ball into the net. 1-0 Germany.

Just a few minutes later Klose had a golden chance to double up after a through ball by Sami Khedira, but this time James was able to come up with the save.

But England’s shoddy defense would not hold up for a second time. The energetic Thomas Muller burst clear, put the ball through to Lukas Podolski on the left side, who slotted it home between the legs of James from a tough angle. 2-0 Germany after just 32 minutes. The game looked done and dusted.

But for some reason, either an uncharacteristic lapse by the Germans or English desperation to avoid humiliation once again against their bitter rivals, it was the Three Lions who unleashed a furious five minute Blitz that almost turned the match on its head, if not for the most unexpected of circumstances.

First Philip Lahm was forced to clear the ball off the line after Lampard’s attempt to poke in a dangerous cross, and just moments later Mathew Upson, making his World Cup debut at 31, headed home a ball from Steven Gerard to make it 2-1.

I barely had a chance to catch my breath from this unexpected turnaround, and just a minute later, after the ball bounced around on the edge of the German box, a deft touch by Lampard hooked the ball over the arms of a surprised Manuel Neuer, hitting the bottom of the crossbar and landing just inside the goal line.

I wasn’t sure, but the commentators were. “It’s in!” they shouted. And so did I, rushing out of the storage room into the shop screaming 2-2, 2-2!!!. My shift boss smiled, but also gave me a look that said “shut up, don’t you see there are customers here?”

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer looks at the ball that hit the bar to bounce over the line during a World Cup match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa, June 27, 2010.

Unfortunately I was forced to deal with those obnoxious clients who had the temerity to go shopping for shoes during a World Cup clash between England and Germany.

But after disposing of them and rushing back into the storage room, something was wrong. The score line showed 2-1 Germany.

I rubbed my eyes to make sure I wasn’t mistaken: still 2-1 Germany. Was I watching a replay? No, the clock had ticked some 5 minutes forward. Did the production team fail to update the score ticker? Not that either.

But all became clear when the replay showed up on the screen, along with the commentators' disbelief. The picture was crystal clear, the ball was nearly halfway inside the goal, but the referee had signaled to play on, and no amount of protestations by the England side would make a difference, the decision had been made, and such decisions could not be undone… yet.

So the sides went for halftime with Germany up 2-1, the English momentum balloon significantly deflated.

I still had some hope for the second half, but as if to add insult to injury, Lampard’s free kick at the 51 minute mark hit the crossbar once again, this time bouncing into the stands. It would prove to be England’s last chance. Two German counter attacks within just 3 minutes were finished off by Thomas Muller, putting the game to bed after 70 minutes.

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File Germany's Lukas Podolski celebrates after scoring during a World Cup match between Germany and England at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa, June 27, 2010.

After the match, England manager Fabio Capello, even in broken English and with a heavy Italian accent, was able to articulate what many people had been wondering for years before the draw for the 2010 World Cup had even been made. “I don’t understand why, the time of the technology, the fifth referee, we stay here to speak about this? Goal, no goal? I don’t understand why."

Goal line technology with the use of a microchip inside the ball had been tested at the under 17 World Cup in Peru in 2005, but in 2008 FIFA President Sepp Blatter rejected the system, claiming it was not accurate enough, and just several months before the World Cup FIFA had voted to ditch the technology permanently.

But Lampard’s disallowed goal changed that.

After the tournament, which also included several other gross refereeing errors, Blatter announced that FIFA would reopen the goal line technology discussion. 2010 would turn out to be the last World Cup without it, and the VAR technology (Virtual Assistant Referee) for other decisions such as offsides and fouls, came into play next in 2018 in Russia.

This is relatively late. Other sports had introduced technology aids earlier, notably tennis’ hawk eye system implemented already in 2007, which was deemed a great success. But administrators had resisted the calls for change, claiming amongst other arguments that it ruined the “human element” of the game, and removed “the enjoyment of debating mistakes."

This last point is interesting, because some of the most memorable World Cup moments indeed involved referee mistakes, although these were “enjoyable” only if you were on the right end of such errors.

Ironically, it was England who benefitted from a very similar scenario against the same team, Germany, in the 1966 World Cup final, when the shot by Geoff Hurst in overtime, came off the crossbar on to the back part of the goal line and bounced out. The referee approved the “Wembley Goal," now etched in World Cup memory, despite modern video analysis indicating the ball needed at least 2 more inches to fully clear the line. Although to be fair it was a much closer call that was impossible to determine with the naked eye, unlike Lampard’s shot which was almost halfway in before bouncing back out.

While goal line and virtual assistant technology may deprive us of such debate sparkling controversies, it does make the game fairer, and the defining moments of the game should be great plays made fair and square, such as Andres Iniesta’s winning goal in overtime against the Netherlands to seal a first ever world cup victory for Spain.

But if we are to look back at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, it was the England - Germany clash that had the more profound impact on the future of the game.