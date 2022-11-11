World Cup Memories: 1966 and the goal still debated

Geoff Hurst's controversial goal led England to beat West Germany, securing the team's only World Cup title

The World Cup has never been short of contentious moments, but few have been as hotly debated as that from the 1966 final between England and West Germany, played at Wembley Stadium, London.

Did Geoff Hurst’s shot cross the West German goal line to break the deadlock between the teams?

Hurst says it’s the question he’s asked more often than anything else. As he kicked the ball toward the goal, he fell over and landed with his back to the goal, giving him, as he said in his autobiography, “probably the worst view in the stadium."

But he himself has no doubt it was a goal - the referee says it was, therefore, by the laws of the game, it was. England fans naturally agree. Just about everyone else in the world doesn’t. Germans still think their team was robbed.

The fact is, despite what the referee said and the scoreboard showed, no one is sure. Video footage of the goal is inconclusive. Even today, nearly 60 years later, the goal can still cause an argument in an empty sports pub.

It was in the 101st minute – the 11th minute of extra time - that Hurst, who’d already scored earlier in the game, received a pass from Alan Ball, pivoted and shot toward the German net. As the ball dropped down from the underside of the crossbar and then bounced out, the nearest England player to the goal, Roger Hunt, threw his arms into the air, and turned to celebrate.

Hunt was one of the great strikers of his era and putting the ball in the net was, so to speak, how he earned his living. This time he didn’t. He was convinced it was a goal and he didn’t need to follow through and make sure.

The West German players protested it was no goal. The Swiss referee at first seemed to agree, but trotted over to the Azeri linesman on the side of the pitch. The linesman, who later said he was influenced by Hunt’s reaction, nodded emphatically, and the goal was given.

Until Hurst’s goal it wasn’t a great game. What it was, was a great final. England heading for victory after coming came back from a goal deficit to lead 2-1.

Then, as the minutes ticked away and the England squad and fans were beginning to celebrate, West Germany were awarded a free kick on the edge of the England area.

There was a scramble, a West German player thrust out a leg, and then the voice of BBC TV commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme announced in disbelief “Weber has scored in the last seconds!” The teams prepared for extra-time, West Germany jubilant, England shell-shocked.

England manager Alf Ramsey now had to rally his players. He was a man with a first-class soccer brain and brilliant managerial skills, but no one had ever accused him of being especially articulate.

"You’ve won it once... go out there and win it again"

Yet what he told his players has entered English soccer folklore.

“Look, you’ve won it once,” he said, referring to England leading until the final seconds. “Now you have to go out there and win it again.”

The players took once more to the field, unaware that what had until then been a memorial final was about to become a great one, thanks to Geoff Hurst, playing only his eighth game for England, an Azeri linesman, and inconclusive video footage.

German protests about Hurst’s debatable goal were heartfelt, but not lengthy. They got on with the game. In the final moments, of extra time, Hurst received a long ball from England captain Bobby Moore. Exhausted, he still found the strength to race toward the West German goal.

“And here come Hurst, he’s got… some people are on the pitch, they think it’s all over,” Wolstenholme excitedly told the millions watching on TV.

“It is now!” Wolstenholme added triumphantly as Hurst’s shot hit the back of the net, making him the first – and so far only – player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

England had won the World Cup. As journalist David Miller makes clear in "England’s Last Glory," his wonderful account of the tournament, few people, apart from Ramsey and his players, thought they would, or even could.

AP Photo/Bippa England's soccer team captain Bobby Moore, carried shoulder high by his team mates, holds aloft the Jules Rimet World Cup on July 30, 1966.

The pre-tournament favorites - nothing ever changes – had been Brazil, featuring Pele, then (and for my money still) the greatest soccer player in the history of the sport.

But absurdly lenient refereeing allowed Pele and Brazil to be literally kicked out of the tournament, first by Bulgaria, then by Portugal.

Argentina had also been expected to do well, and perhaps it would have, had its players concentrated on playing soccer in their quarter-final against England. In the end, cynical tactics saw Argentina reduced to 10 men and perhaps cost it victory in what The Observer’s Hugh MacIlvenney described as “more of an international incident” than a soccer match.

(Argentina - showing the sportsmanship which would come to be associated with its most famous player of the 1980’s - reacted to the result with one player attacking the referee, another spiting in the face of a FIFA official, a third urinating in the tunnel, and other players throwing a chair into the England dressing room.)

With Brazil and Argentina both eliminated, Portugal became the new favorites, especially after its quarter-final, when it came back from a three-goal deficit against – of all teams, North Korea – to win 5-3.

But England, playing its best soccer of the tournament, beat Portugal 2-1 in the semi-final, to set up the game against West Germany.

AP Photo England's Bobby Charlton runs with arms upraised after scoring his and England's second goal in the World Cup semi-final against Portugal at Wembley, London, United Kingdom on July 26, 1966.

Only 21 years after World War II, most of the English population had experienced the war in one form or another and memories were still strong.

“If the Germans beat us today at our national game, we can always console ourselves with the fact that we have twice beaten them at theirs,” Vincent Mulchrone wrote in the Daily Mail the morning of the final.

A different era

Soccer as a whole was different then. After the final, The English Football Association held a banquet in a London hotel for the players of the four teams who contested the semi-finals. Famously – disgracefully even then – the England players’ wives weren’t invited, and had their own dinner in a separate room. But don’t think the FA was totally heartless - each wife was given a pair of scissors in a box.

Managers were different then. Ramsey refused to join his players on their lap of honor, telling them that “It’s yours. You won it.” According to legend, as Hurst scored the fourth goal, the England manager curtly told his celebrating coaches and reserves that “I do wish you gentlemen would learn to control yourselves.”

Players were also different then.

The day after the final, Alan Ball, the youngest member of the England team, drove home to northern England with his girlfriend. On the way, they stopped at a roadside café, where, unbothered by the other patrons, the World Cup winner treated himself to a plate of egg and chips, his winner’s medal in his pocket,

Hat-trick hero Hurst went home, mowed the lawn, and washed the car.

But not everything then was so different.

Before the official banquet, John Connelly, who’d played in England’s first game, raced up to his wife Sandra’s hotel room. He’d not seen her since the tournament began, three weeks earlier.

“We’ve half an hour until the banquet,” he said hopefully. “Is there any chance...?”

“Forget about it,” she dismissed him. “I’ve spent hours fixing my hair.”