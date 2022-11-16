Qatar 2022 Group A Preview: Hosts have work cut out to make it to knockout stages

Qatar will look to avoid becoming the second host in World Cup history to not make it to the knockout round



Qatar

It would be wrong to not start with the hosts, who make their first ever World Cup appearance after almost twelve years of government-backed investment into their soccer program.

Qatar paid its way into major international tournaments, such as the 2021 Gold Cup and the 2019 Copa America, to help the squad prepare for the World Cup.

While the squad has shown spurts of counter-attacking success in those tournaments, inconsistency in friendlies against strong opposition shows the team hasn't grown as much as expected over the last decade.

KARIM JAAFAR / AFP Qatar's forward Akram Afif takes part of a training session in Doha on November 16, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup soccer tournament.

Qatar does have some advantages though. For one, they are the hosts, and only once in World Cup history has a host nation failed to make it out of the group stages (sorry South Africa). Despite being branded by many as a country without many soccer fans, expect their (home) matches to be boisterous and loud. The second and more important advantage is chemistry. This group of Qataris have plenty of experience playing together over the last few years, so unlike other countries, they shouldn't need a match or two to gel.

Despite the familiarity with one another, Qatar faces an uphill battle for the second place spot in Group A

The Netherlands

Speaking of second place, it would be a shock to see the Dutch finish anywhere but first in the group.

Despite a weird decade for the Oranje, which saw them finish third back in 2014 in Brazil before missing out on the Euros in 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Louis van Gaal's men come to Qatar after the manager restored a sense of stability to the national team.

The Dutch will be expected to control matches, especially with Liverpool's Virgil van Djik and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong running down the spine of van Gaal's 3-4-1-2 system.

The question for this side really is the attack, which is expected to be speared up by Memphis Depay. Depay, who has shown flashes of brilliance for PSV and Lyon, has failed to replicate his goal scoring against high quality opposition for Manchester United and Barcelona in the Premier League and La Liga. It remains to be seen where the secondary goal scoring will come from as well, with midfielder Gini Wijnaldum out due to injury and PSV starlet Cody Gapko untested in major competitions.

The real question for the Dutch will be in the knockout stages: Will they rise up when the competition level rises, or will they fall flat like they did against the Czech Republic at the last Euros?

Senegal

Seen by many as a possible dark horse candidate to go far in the knockout rounds, Senegal come to Qatar with high expectations as Africa's best team in recent memory. The Lions will look to build upon their recent success, winning the AFCON and defeating a Mohammad Salah-led Egypt squad to make it to the World Cup.

Senegal were supposed to be led in attack by Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, who on his good days can rival any as one of the best attackers on the planet. Unfortunately, Mane picked up an injury in Bayern’s victory over Werder Bremen, and initial reports have him missing 3-4 weeks. While it is likely he’ll make the squad, it remains to be seen if he’ll actually get on the pitch in Qatar.

With Mane sidelined, keep your eye on Ismaïla Sarr as well, who continues to put up impressive striking numbers for Watford and could use the tournament as a spring board for a transfer to a big club. While the attackers may get all the headlines, Idrissa Gueye in midfield and Kalidou Koulibaly in defense could decide whether or not Senegal is this year's Cinderella or just another African team failing to reach high expectations.

The Lions should qualify out of the group and even possibly challenge the Dutch for the top spot, but their hopes may rest on the health of Mane and how much freedom Manager Aliou Cissé gives his forwards in attack if Mane is not fit enough to play in Qatar.

Ecuador

If you like to watch a team that just loves to attack, Ecuador might be the match made for you.

Led by youngster Moisés Caicedo, expect the Ecuadorians to play attacking football, even if that leaves space for teams to hit them on the counter.

Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP Ecuador's Enner Valencia speaks during a press conference before the training session in Doha on November 16, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup soccer tournament.

In qualification, Ecuador was only held goal-less in three matches, while scoring six goals against Colombia and four against Uruguay. Oh, and they secured draws at home against World Cup favorites Brazil and Argentina as well.

Cause for concern though comes from their recent form. Ecuador's last two friendlies, against Qatar-bound Japan and Saudi Arabia, both ended 0-0.

Also concerning: off the field distractions. Ecuador have been dealing with accusations over the eligibility of Byron Castillo. Both Chile and Peru sent official appeals to FIFA over his eligibility in Ecuador's South American qualifiers. Both nations claim that Castillo is Colombian and he had falsified his age. Despite finding irregularities in his passport, FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport have cleared him and Ecuador to play in Qatar, although they will be fined and be deducted three points in the 2026 World Cup qualifying standings.

After fighting to make sure they were eligible to play in Qatar, are Ecuador ready to attack their way into a surprise knockout stage appearance?