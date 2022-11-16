Qatar World Cup: Israel asks its citizens to 'hide their identity'

'Reduce your presence and conceal your Israeli identity for your personal safety'

Israel asked its citizens traveling to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup this week to be "low profile" and to show themselves as "least visibly Israeli" as possible.

The warning came as part of a campaign by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, launched on Wednesday, to inform soccer fans across the country about the laws and customs of the conservative Muslim country.

The campaign website, in Hebrew and Arabic, describes the potential pitfalls awaiting Israeli tourists in the Gulf state, where homosexuality is illegal and alcohol use will be restricted to permitted locations.

It asks Israelis to hide any symbol of their country - presumably a reference to Israeli flags and the Star of David.

"The Iranian team will participate in the World Cup and we estimate that tens of thousands of fans will follow it, and there will be other fans from the Gulf countries with which we do not have diplomatic relations," said Lior Haiat, a senior Israeli diplomat.

"Reduce your presence and conceal your Israeli identity for your personal safety," Haiat warned while addressing Israeli fans.

The face of the government's campaign for a "Safe World Cup" for Israeli nationals is Tal Ben Haim, an Israeli soccer star and former national team captain.

Adrian DENNIS / AFP People ride a dhow past a FIFA World Cup sign in Doha on November 16, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup soccer tournament.

In a video presentation aimed at Israelis departing Ben Gurion Airport for Doha, Ben Haim explained the legal and cultural differences between the two countries to ensure their safety while visiting the Gulf region.

"It is a great privilege to take part in the national information effort, to help guide the behavior of Israelis in Qatar, with which we do not have diplomatic relations," Ben Haim said in the government's announcement of the campaign.

"We are all very excited about the World Cup, but as it was said in the campaign, the laws there are slightly different, and there are cultural differences. As the former captain of the national team, it was natural for me to convey a national message, and I am happy to do so in the context of two things I love so much - football and the State of Israel."