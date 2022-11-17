Will Lionel Messi finally win his coveted World Cup trophy and cement his legacy among Pele and Maradona?

Argentina

It feels like the stars are aligning for Argentina, doesn't it?

For most of Lionel Messi's Argentina career, there has always been something missing, or a distraction on the side. There have been meltdowns, heartbreaks, and disappointment. There have been multiple close calls, including a three year stretch where Argentina lost three straight major finals in three different extra times. But then, the trophy finally came. The monkey off the back. The haters could not say it anymore: Messi had finally won a major title with Argentina.

AP Photo/Bruna Prado Argentina's Lionel Messi hoists the trophy after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 10, 2021.

El Albiceleste's (blue-and-white) Copa America victory at the Maracanã against hosts Brazil seemed to be Messi's corner turning moment with his country's national team.

For so long, the love-hate relationship between fans and their superstar seemed tenuous, unfulfilling, and frustrating for both sides. Messi, who even briefly retired from the national team after its loss in the 2016 Copa America Centenario final, seems to have finally reached a place of happiness with the Albiceleste. What used to be a sad and painful chore has turned into a harmonious group under the guidance of coach Lionel Sebastián Scaloni.

Scaloni, who practically was given the job because nobody else seemed to want it, has turned Argentina from failure after failure into South American champions who can now realistically say they are contenders for the World Cup. They have a three year and 36 match unbeaten run to prove it. They have a balanced squad who love to play together with no ego. But most important of all, they have a happy Messi and a true belief that they can win it all. Oh, and just one last thing, the World Cup final would be Messi's 1,000th official match in his career if they can make it all the way.

Maybe the stars will align for the Albiceleste after all.

Mexico

If the stars are aligning for Argentina, the opposite can be said for El Tri. What was supposed to be a new era for the Mexican Federation has become a difficult few years under the guidance of Argentine manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino. From a rocky road in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifier, to losing in two different North American tournament finals to the United States in the same summer, many questioned if Martino would survive until Qatar.

On the pitch, it does seem like Chucky Lozano will have to do a lot of the heavy lifting with Jesus Corona ruled out with an ankle injury. Raúl Jiménez has struggled to regain his form at Wolverhampton after suffering that horrifying head injury, which makes it even more puzzling that neither Chicharito nor Carlos Vela were given a sounding out to potentially rejoin a pretty lackluster Mexican attack.

Mexico's main problem though might be in midfield. El Tri seem to be able to hold possession and swing passes around, but anyone who watched them in qualifying will tell you that none of their possession seemed to turn into anything in the final third. That certainly was true in their matches against the United States and Canada, where they failed to register a victory in four matches. On the flip side, maybe the magic of Guillermo Ochoa pays off again? Because despite where he is, who he plays for, or what is going on in the world, you can always expect to see Ochoa put up a massive performance every four years on the biggest stage.

Unfortunately for El Tri fans, even the magic of Ochoa seems unlikely to be enough to overcome the depth and quality needed to advance out of the group unless that magic comes against Poland...

Poland

Mexico might be missing in attack, but Poland sure aren't.

If Poland are to make any headway into the knockout stages, Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski will be the men to fire them there. After an average European qualifying campaign, Poland only had to defeat Sweden in the playoff to make it to Qatar after Russia were banned for FIFA due to the invasion of Ukraine.

There isn't much needed to be said about Lewandowski, is there? The former Bayern and current Barcelona striker is the best at his position when he is playing at his top level, and despite Barcelona's dreadful campaign, Lewandowski has continued to rack up goals in La Liga. If there is one thing he knows how to do, it's score goals.

But the difference maker in this Polish side compared to previous squads is the man in the middle. In the past, Poland have often had to rely on just Lewandowski's goal scoring, but this team does seem to have a little more defensive fortitude and midfield balance against level opposition. Much of that can be accredited to Napoli's Piotr Zielinski. Zielinski's play in the middle of the park, where he often drives the ball upfield, has made him a pivotal playmaker for the White & Red, and a trusted link between the midfield and the attack.

If Poland wants to shock the world and make some noise in Qatar, Zielinski and Lewandowski will have to do a large amount of the work to get them where they want to go.

Saudi Arabia

If you were to ask most national team coaches what their biggest obstacles are in international soccer, many would tell you it's chemistry. With limited international breaks and tournaments to gel as a squad, many nations face a difficult time putting together so many different styles of play. Not Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia actually might be the total opposite of that problem, as a large amount of the national team plays for one club: Al Hilal. It's understandable to see why the casual fan might write off the Saudis. With most of the national team playing in their home country for Al Hilal, most of their players are virtually unknown to foreign fans. But if you watch them play, it is easy to spot the chemistry between them.

In addition to chemistry, the Saudis are expected to have a large contingent of fans coming over to neighboring Qatar, so expect quite the atmosphere for their matches.

Saudi Arabia are a disciplined, frustrating side to play against, who give you little space to create and park the bus in their own half for most of their matches. They showed they can stop attacking talent in their 0-0 draw with the United States earlier in the year, and they pick their spots to hit you with a sneaky counter attack.

Backed by their expected sizable fanbase, it becomes easier to imagine a possible stealth theft of points from the matches against Poland or Mexico.