'Today I feel a migrant worker': FIFA chief in extraordinary tirade against critics

FIFA President Gianni Infantino lashed out against the "hypocrisy" of Western critics of Qatar's human rights record on Saturday, delivering an extraordinary tirade in defense of holding the World Cup in the Gulf state on the eve of the kick-off.

"This moral lesson-giving -- one-sided -- is just hypocrisy," said the Swiss.

"I don't want to give you any lessons of life, but what is going on here is profoundly, profoundly unjust."

“What we Europeans have been doing for the past 3,000 years we should be apologizing for the next 3,000 years before we start giving moral lessons to people,” Infantino said to hundreds of international media.

He said Qatar and capital city Doha will be ready to host the “best World Cup ever.”

“Today I feel Qatari,” Infantino said. “Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel a migrant worker.”

“What has been put on the table in the past few months is something quite incredible,” the FIFA leader said of criticism of Qatar from Western media.

Another issue that has dominated the build-up to the tournament is the sale of beer in the Islamic state, which severely restricts alcohol consumption; organizers on Friday performed a dramatic U-turn, banning beer sales around stadiums just 48 hours before kickoff.

Infantino made light of the ruling on the last-minute change.

"I think personally if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive," he said.