World Cup Day 2: Wales and U.S. draw, 1-1

On Monday, six nations faced off in three matches in a bid to begin group play with three points

The 2022 World Cup opened on Sunday with Ecuador defeating Qatar, marking the first occurrence of a host country losing in the opening round. On Monday, six teams faced off in three matches for their chance to begin group play with three points, starting with a contentious match between England and Iran.

England - Iran

Fireworks on the field and bravery in the stands

England opened their World Cup campaign with a statement victory over Iran, with five different goal scorers picking apart the opposition in a 6-2 victory over the Persian nation. The Three Lions did not take long to get going, rushing out to a 3-0 first half lead.

It was the kids who committed the early damage for England, with Jude Bellingham scoring both his first England and FIFA World Cup goal to open the scoring. Bukyao Saka continued his sensational form from his season with Arsenal, scoring a brace, while Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, and Jack Grealish all getting on the scoresheet as well.

Iran did manage two consolation goals, one to make it 4-1 and the other in the dying embers to cement the 6-2 scoreline. Despite the defeat, Iranian fans should still have hope, as Mehdi Taremi and the attacking force should give the U.S. and Wales all they can handle.

The moment of the match might be what happened prematch, though. Amid the ongoing nation-wide protests back home, the Iranian players did not sing their country's national anthem, and the Iranian fans in attendance could be heard booing the anthem as well. That should send quite a message to the Islamic Republic's regime on the world's biggest sporting stage.

i24NEWS / Joey Leizerowitz The results of the England - Iran World Cup game in Qatar, November 21, 2022.

Netherlands vs. Senegal

Louis van Gaal-ball at it's finest

The Netherlands scraped by Senegal with two second half goals to open their World Cup with a 2-0 victory. Frenkie de Jong's pinpoint cross into the box found youngster Cody Gapko to open the scoring in the 84th minute, and Ajax's Davy Klaassen sealed the victory in the 99th.

Senegal will feel unlucky to not have secured points from the match, where they looked the likelier side to score throughout the match. The absence of Sadio Mane, who was ruled out for the tournament with an injury, was clearly missed in the final third for the AFCON winners. The mistakes in goal by Chelsea's Édouard Mendy, who was late to meet the cross on the first goal and at fault on the second, definitely did not help their cause

The Dutch are now tied with Ecuador for first in the group, while hosts Qatar and Senegal are tied bottom, as both matches in the group finished with identical 2-0 scorelines.

i24NEWS / Joey Leizerowitz The results of the Senegal - Netherlands World Cup game in Qatar, November 21, 2022.

U.S. - Wales

Wales' first appearence in 64 years

Wales played a group with experience led by Gareth Bale, a talented forward near the end of his career. They faced off against the United States, playing its first World Cup match in eight years.

After a goal by Timothy Weah - son of Liberian President and former soccer great George Weah - in the 36th minute, the U.S. led 1-0. But the score was made even after Bale's penalty kick in the 82nd minute after being brought down by Walker Zimmerman.

Despite a strong opening from the U.S., they weren't able to take back the lead, and the game ended with a draw, concluding day 2 of the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

i24NEWS / Joey Leizerowitz The results of the USA - Wales World Cup game in Qatar, November 21, 2022.

Up next: Day 3, starting with Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia