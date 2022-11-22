Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina 2-1 at World Cup

Messi scores PK in first half, but it wasn't enough

Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina in their World Cup opener on Tuesday afternoon in Qatar, prevailing by a score of 2-1.

In front of tens of thousands of Saudi supporters clad in green and white, the Saudi national team pulled off the epic upset of powerhouse Argentina led by superstar Lionel Messi, who scored a penalty kick goal in the first half at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha.

It is Messi's fifth World Cup and likely his last chance to win the trophy. Argentina has won two World Cup titles -- in 1978 and 1986.

Saleh Al-Shehri equalized for the Saudis, while Salem Al-Dawsari scored the go-ahead goal.

It was the first time that the Gulf Arab country beat the South American squad, with the loss ending a 36-match unbeaten run.

The World Cup final will be held at Lusail Stadium.

Group C also includes Mexico and Poland, scheduled to kick off later in the day. The day's other matches include Denmark vs. Tunisia and France vs. Australia.