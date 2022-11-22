Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate effect'

The Portugal forward's departure from Old Trafford follows his critical television interview

Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial second spell at Manchester United is to end with "immediate effect," the Premier League giants announced Tuesday.

The Portugal forward's departure from Old Trafford followed a television interview in which he said he felt "betrayed" by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," said a United statement.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," it continued.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

The 37-year-old player is currently in Qatar, where he captains his national team in his fifth and what appears would be his last World Cup. Portugal will open their campaign against Ghana on November 24, before facing Uruguay and South Korea.

Earlier on Tuesday, Portugal defender Ruben Dias said it was time to focus on the World Cup and move on from the media circus surrounding Ronaldo's explosive interview. The Manchester City center-back said that despite the distraction, Ronaldo's comments had not dented the nation's bid to win the competition for the first time in their history.