Croatia and Morocco play to 0-0 draw in Group F opener

Croatia and Morocco opened Group F play with a 0-0 draw on Wednesday afternoon.

The first half was a defensive battle, with both sides struggling to create much in the final third. Attackers struggled to see goal opportunities, with the first real chance coming just minutes before halftime when Nikola Vlasic forced Bono into the first save of the match.

Morocco opened the second frame on the front foot, using their high press to force Croatia into multiple turnovers of the ball. Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui came closest for the north African side, but Bono was up to the task. Despite fielding much of the same squad that reached the final four years ago in Russia, Croatia seemed to be lacking the cutting edge that made them so clinical in 2018.

The 0-0 draw on Wednesday was the third scoreless draw in two days in Qatar, quite the snooze-fest considering their was only one 0-0 tie at the last edition of the World Cup.