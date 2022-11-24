World Cup: Qataris wear pro-Palestinian armbands amid 'OneLove' row

The armbands bore the black-and-white design of the keffiyeh scarf synonymous with the Palestinian cause

Several Qataris wore armbands featuring a pro-Palestinian design at the Japan-Germany World Cup match on Wednesday amid a row over political symbols permitted at the event.

According to eyewitness reports, the armbands bore the black-and-white design of the keffiyeh scarf synonymous with the Palestinian cause. This apparently responded to players and officials protesting FIFA's move sanctioning players who wore the "OneLove" armband on the pitch.

Qatari officials have appeared increasingly vexed by what they see as unfair criticism of the decision to award Qatar World Cup hosting rights.

The World Cup, the first held in a Middle Eastern country, has focused on LGBTQ rights in Qatar, where homosexuality remains illegal. However, some LGBTQ residents say they have more freedom than their peers across the region.

A few highly publicized incidents of security officials preventing ticket-holders wearing pro-LGBTQ rainbow designs from entering World Cup stadiums added fuel to the debate over which political symbols are permitted at the games.

The tournament has also buoyed pro-Palestinian sentiments among some locals, especially in response to the Qatari government's decision to allow direct flights from Tel Aviv for the World Cup, as well as a delegation of Israeli diplomats to handle logistics.

An estimated 10,000 to 20,000 Israeli fans are expected to visit Qatar during the month-long tournament. Israelis are usually prevented from visiting Qatar, which does not officially recognize Israel, setting Palestinian statehood as a condition for recognition.