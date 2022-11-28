English
World Cup day 9 match recaps: Cameroon-Serbia tie in 3-3 thriller

Joey Leizerowitz

i24NEWS Qatar 2022 World Cup Correspondent

Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G soccer match between Cameroon and Serbia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 28, 2022.
Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFPQatar 2022 World Cup Group G soccer match between Cameroon and Serbia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 28, 2022.

Brazil tries to win without injured start Neymar, while Christiano Ronaldo looks to lead Portugal into last 16

Day nine of the Qatar World Cup kicks off Monday with Cameroon taking on Serbia. Just hours before the match at Al Janoub Stadium, it was reported that Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana will miss the match due to disciplinary reasons.

Brazil will be without the services of injured start Neymar as they approach their clash later in the day with Switzerland. 

Meanwhile, Christiano Ronaldo looks to lead Portugal into the last 16 as his country takes on Uruguay.

South Korea and Ghana also kick off in Qatar.

Cameroon fight back to draw World Cup thriller with Serbia

Cameroon kept their hopes of making the last 16 of the World Cup alive on Monday after fighting back from two goals down to draw a thrilling Group G encounter with Serbia 3-3. - AFP

