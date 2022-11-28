World Cup day 9 match recaps: Cameroon-Serbia tie in 3-3 thriller
Brazil tries to win without injured start Neymar, while Christiano Ronaldo looks to lead Portugal into last 16
Day nine of the Qatar World Cup kicks off Monday with Cameroon taking on Serbia. Just hours before the match at Al Janoub Stadium, it was reported that Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana will miss the match due to disciplinary reasons.
Brazil will be without the services of injured start Neymar as they approach their clash later in the day with Switzerland.
Meanwhile, Christiano Ronaldo looks to lead Portugal into the last 16 as his country takes on Uruguay.
South Korea and Ghana also kick off in Qatar.
Cameroon fight back to draw World Cup thriller with Serbia
Cameroon kept their hopes of making the last 16 of the World Cup alive on Monday after fighting back from two goals down to draw a thrilling Group G encounter with Serbia 3-3. - AFP