Brazil tries to win without injured start Neymar, while Christiano Ronaldo looks to lead Portugal into last 16

Day nine of the Qatar World Cup kicks off Monday with Cameroon taking on Serbia. Just hours before the match at Al Janoub Stadium, it was reported that Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana will miss the match due to disciplinary reasons.

Brazil will be without the services of injured start Neymar as they approach their clash later in the day with Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Christiano Ronaldo looks to lead Portugal into the last 16 as his country takes on Uruguay.

South Korea and Ghana also kick off in Qatar.