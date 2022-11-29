English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

World Cup day 10 match recaps: Netherlands beat Qatar

Joey Leizerowitz

i24NEWS Qatar 2022 World Cup Correspondent

1 min read
Qatar's Mohammed Muntari (C) fights for the ball with Netherlands' players, during the World Cup group A soccer match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, November 29, 2022.
AP Photo/Lee Jin-manQatar's Mohammed Muntari (C) fights for the ball with Netherlands' players, during the World Cup group A soccer match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, November 29, 2022.

U.S. and Iran highlight full day of matches in Qatar

The United States and Iran meet in a politically charged winner-takes-all World Cup clash on Tuesday as England aim to reach the last 16 as group winners with victory over Wales. 

Senegal - Ecuador

Senegal qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Ecuador 2-1 and eliminating their opponents.

Senegal leapfrogged Ecuador into second place and a spot in the last 16 thanks to goals from Ismaila Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Qatar - Netherlands

Cody Gakpo scored his third goal of the World Cup as the Netherlands defeated host nation Qatar 2-0 to advance to the last 16 as winners of Group A.

Gakpo struck for the third game in a row to give the Dutch a first-half lead at Al Bayt Stadium before Frenkie de Jong added a second shortly after half-time.

This article received 0 comments