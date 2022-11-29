World Cup day 10 match recaps: Netherlands beat Qatar
U.S. and Iran highlight full day of matches in Qatar
The United States and Iran meet in a politically charged winner-takes-all World Cup clash on Tuesday as England aim to reach the last 16 as group winners with victory over Wales.
Senegal - Ecuador
Senegal qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Ecuador 2-1 and eliminating their opponents.
Senegal leapfrogged Ecuador into second place and a spot in the last 16 thanks to goals from Ismaila Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly.
Qatar - Netherlands
Cody Gakpo scored his third goal of the World Cup as the Netherlands defeated host nation Qatar 2-0 to advance to the last 16 as winners of Group A.
Gakpo struck for the third game in a row to give the Dutch a first-half lead at Al Bayt Stadium before Frenkie de Jong added a second shortly after half-time.