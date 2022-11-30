Saudi team reportedly offers mega-contract to Ronaldo

Portuguese soccer start set to earn more than $207 million per year with Al Nassr

Portuguese soccer star Christiano Ronaldo has agreed to sign with the Saudi Arabia-based Al Nassr team after his departure from Manchester United, according a Wednesday report.

Ronaldo is reportedly signing a more than $207 million per year salary. It was previously reported that the offer was for about 3 and a half years.

Sources also told ESPN that as part of the agreement, Al Nassr indicated that they even would be willing to compensate Ronaldo for the wages he would have earned had he seen out the last six months of his contract at Manchester United, which is around $19 million.

The 37-year-old is currently in Qatar leading his country in the World Cup. Portugal advanced to the round of 16 knockout round with a 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday in Group H.

The Portuguese striker has been on the outs at United following a strong campaign last season despite the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League. It was widely assumed that Ronaldo had been seeking a transfer away from Old Trafford in the summer, but no serious offers arrived from any Champions League club.

Ronaldo was used sparingly by new manager Erik ten Hag, with the Dutch coach preferring younger players who can press the defense and play a style more suited to his formation. The striker refused to come on as a substitute in United's match against Tottenham and was subsequently suspend by Ten Hag, though it seem as if the two had reconciled following the incident.

After United's victory at Fulham before the World Cup break, in which Ronaldo was out with a sickness, Piers Morgan tweeted out a long and lengthy interview with Ronaldo, in which the star forward said he does not respect United's manager and that the standards at the club have dropped since his first stint with the Premier League side over a decade ago.

Following the interview, it was reported that Ten Hag told the Old Trafford hierarchy that Ronaldo should never play for United again, and the decision makers in Manchester began planning his exit which eventually came in the form of a mutual termination of his contract.