Portuguese soccer superstar to play for Al Nassr on two-and-a-half-year contract

Portuguese soccer superstar Christiano Ronaldo has reportedly signed with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year deal worth some $421 million.

The 37-year-old forward will start playing for the Saudi side on January 1, 2023 — only a couple of weeks after the World Cup in Qatar concludes. Portugal kicks off against Switzerland on Tuesday in the Round of 16.

According to Spain's national daily sports newspaper Marca, which first reported the deal's completion, the signing fee of around $100 million plus financial incentives via advertising will make Ronaldo the highest paid professional player in the world.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo recently ended his relationship with Manchester United following an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan in which the soccer player lashed out at the club, including manager Erik Ten Hag.

Following the interview, it was reported that Ten Hag told the Old Trafford hierarchy that Ronaldo should never play for United again, and the decision-makers in Manchester began planning his exit which eventually came in the form of a mutual termination of his contract.

Known by the nicknames Al-Aalami (The International Club) or Faris Najd (Knights of Najd), Riyadh-based Al Nassr plays in the Saudi Pro League and sit in second place in the domestic league behind Al-Shabab FC.